Santa Fe In Bloom: Fall's Lasting Garden Treasures

Nov. 5—November is the month that marks the beginning of dormancy in Santa Fe gardens. By this time, gardeners should have started, if not finished, winterizing gardens for protection during the challenging winter months. Winter can be severe in this region: excessive snowfall, heavy winds and serious drought can affect plants greatly. However, following a few simple steps can help a garden survive most of these conditions. Spreading mulch to protect mature root systems, hydrating evergreens, protecting bark on young trees, creating windbreaks, providing proper coverings for delicate shrubs and making sure there is sufficient water irrigation throughout the winter months are all helpful ways to keep a garden healthy year-round.

While many perennials have already ended their growing season by November, there are some things that are gearing up. For example, cool-hardy vegetables offer gardeners something to look forward to as the days grow shorter and once colorful foliage carpets the ground. But is there anything else gardeners can enjoy in a dormant garden? The answer is a resounding Yes! There are quite a few things taking place in the garden right now that will continue for months to come.

Berries, the fruits of the flowers, have been putting on a show since September. For example, crab apple trees have stunning burgundy berries, and if you cut them and put them in a vase to dry before January, they can last well until next fall. Other standout berries include New Mexican privet berry, Oregon grape-holly, Virginia creeper, chokecherry, mountain ash, viburnum, snowberry, pyracantha and sumac.

Why stop at berries? Branches, pods and rose hips all offer structural beauty well after warm-season flowers and leaves have perished. Rose hips are a unique feature that can last until spring, and they have many benefits besides their ruby-red clusters on cascading stems.

Rose hips, the part of the rose flower just below the petals, contain the rose plant seeds. The actual "hip" in rosehip derives from the Anglo-Saxon word meaning "hope." Botanically speaking, the hip is considered a false fruit, the true fruits of the rose being the small, dry, hard seeds (called achenes) found inside the rosehip.

There is something very captivating about rosehips that catches the eye in the fall and winter months. They are diminutive though well-defined, and with their plump "hips," they are especially lovely to see poking out from under snow-covered branches.

Rosa rubiginosa, also known as sweet briar or eglantine rose, is a species of rose native to Europe and West Asia. The name sweet briar means "fragrant thorn" and this rose has sweet, almost apple-scented foliage, particularly after rain. R. rubiginosa naturalized in North America in the mid-1700s and has adapted well to the northern New Mexico climate. The rose has only five petals in a single blossom form that blooms in the late spring and early summer, although it may have a repeat flowering later in the season. It is disease resistant, making it a good choice for Southwest gardens. The species is monoecious (meaning it has both male and female reproductive structures) and is pollinated by bees, flies and Lepidoptera (moths and butterflies).

Aside from its multi-seasonal attraction, R. rubiginosa's flowers and rosehips have been used as a laxative and an astringent for centuries. The dried rose petals are known as a way to treat dizziness and headaches. Oil extracted from the seed can be used externally in the treatment of burns, scars and wrinkles. The fruit of many members of this genus is a very rich source of vitamins A, C and E. Rosehip tea is very popular in Europe, where it is considered a healthy way to get a daily dose of vitamin C. It is also a fairly good source of essential fatty acids, which is a bit unusual for a fruit. It is currently being researched as a food capable of reducing the incidence of cancer and as a means of halting or reversing the growth of certain cancers.

The rose hips of R. rubiginosas can be found in many local Santa Fe gardens, with some of the best examples in the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Museum Hill.

Santa Fe In Bloom: Fall's Lasting Garden Treasures