Santa Fe brothers charged with kidnapping and battery after parking spot dispute

Jan. 26—Two brothers were accused of kidnapping and aggravated battery after police say they started a fight late Wednesday with two other men over a parking spot at an apartment complex on Cerrillos Road.

Carlos Quinones-Gudino, 28, and Moises Quinones-Gudino, 25, of Santa Fe each faces counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe police arrested both brothers at Coronado Condominiums, 2800 Cerrillos Road, early Thursday morning and booked them into the Santa Fe County jail.

Witnesses told police the two brothers had trapped two neighbors at the complex on a second-floor balcony and then beat and stabbed them with a wooden stick, the criminal complaints state.

One resident told police the brothers began attacking him after he told them not to park in a spot assigned to him.

A fellow resident said he initially broke up the fight, but the Quinones-Gudino brothers then followed both men back upstairs to their apartment, the complaints state. The brothers blocked the men from entering their unit or escaping to the stairs, the man alleged, adding Moises Quinones-Gudino stabbed each of them in the back of the head with a wooden stick.

Another witness told police she had seen the brothers trying to throw the men over a balcony railing multiple times, the complaints state.

The victims suffered cuts and bruises on their heads but declined hospitalization, police wrote in the complaints.