Santa Fe city worker union may pull endorsement after criminal record revealed

Oct. 21—The union that represents most Santa Fe city employees is reconsidering its endorsement of Santa Fe City Council candidate Rebecca Romero because of her previously undisclosed criminal convictions.

Romero, 37, who is running against Amanda Chavez for the District 4 seat, pleaded guilty in 2006 to a string of embezzlement, forgery and credit card fraud charges, according to court documents.

Gil Martinez, vice president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said the union's board was unaware of the charges but will meet on Thursday to decide whether to revoke the endorsement.

"A lot of people are left with egg on their face because they believed in what she was saying," Martinez said. "But when you hear about her in the news, it's a different story.

"I feel bad saying this, but it's the honest truth. She should have been honest in the beginning."

In an interview Tuesday, Romero said she was about 22 at the time of the charges and was "caught up" in ongoing criminal acts at a business at which she worked.

She was sentenced in 2007 to five years of probation for the charges. However, Romero violated probation at least three times, according to available court documents. She completed her probation in 2014.

Martinez said if union officials had been aware of the convictions, they likely would not have endorsed Romero. He added the candidate has since called him to apologize.

"The union is definitely ... disturbed that it happened this way because we put a lot of energy and time into this campaign," he said.