Santa Fe could double pickleball courts at Fort Marcy Park
Santa Fe could double pickleball courts at Fort Marcy Park
Santa Fe could double pickleball courts at Fort Marcy Park
The Supreme Court is poised to decide whether a pair of state laws are allowed to reshape the ability of social media companies to control what does — and doesn't — appear on their platforms. Last week, the Supreme Court decided that it would hear the pair of cases, which revolve around Republicans crafting state-specific laws that order platforms to keep their hands off of some social media posts. Since the early days of the Trump administration, Republicans have accused social media companies of deliberately suppressing conservative viewpoints.
For 2023, Samsung is bringing back its FE line, except this time it doesn't stand for "fan edition" anymore. Now a designation simply meant to denote more affordable versions of flagship Galaxy devices, on Tuesday Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.
Wall Street sees significant upside for Amazon as it prepares to place ads in its Prime Video streaming service.
Senator Elizabeth Warren told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that if the CFPB's funding structure is nullified, it would "touch the lives of everybody in this country."
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
New battle lines appear to be being drawn up in the European Union between Facebook and Instagram owner Meta and regional users' privacy rights. As it stands, the tech giant is running ads unlawfully in the EU since they target users by tracking and profiling their activity without a valid legal basis.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
With one benefit to EVs being lower running costs, it makes sense that people shopping for a new-to-them vehicle would be considering something electric.
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
Need a refresher on fantasy basketball points leagues? We've got you covered.
Come Tuesday, our eyes will be trained on the Manhattan Federal Court for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history": the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded and led. SBF, as he's known, has pleaded not-guilty to some seven charges of fraud and conspiracy. How is it that SBF is _still_ getting super positive media coverage when the media has nothing good to say about the founders that have actually created things and brought value into the world?
While Messi remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over DRV PNK Stadium and Inter Miami's loyal supporters.
The super sequel doesn't hit theaters until December but the official toy line is coming home in October — and Yahoo has your sneak peek.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 7,000 five-star fans.
Inter Miami angered some of its more loyal supporters Thursday by revealing a steep hike of season-ticket prices for 2024.
Color-correcting and brightening, it keeps makeup in place all day.
Stretched between the front seats, this multi-tasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
Pretty things are one of life's greatest joys.
Save over 50%: 'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' said a shopper.