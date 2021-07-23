Santa Fe County deputies arrest man wounded in Cerrillos incident

Jul. 23—A man who appeared to have been wounded in a previous shooting was arrested Thursday by Santa Fe County deputies following a confrontation outside of his trailer in Cerrillos, a spokesman said.

Following a 911 call in which a man said he'd been shot in the leg and was dying, deputies arrived at Wild Dog Road where a man identified as Frank Ybarra, 36, emerged in an "aggressive manner" with blood on his legs, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email.

Ybarra was uncooperative with deputies during the investigation and was arrested, Ríos wrote. He is being charged with two counts of battery against a peace officer, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of resisting a peace officer.

Ybarra was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where medical personnel confirmed he was wounded by a shotgun, Ríos wrote, adding there was no evidence the incident in which Ybarra was shot occurred at his trailer.

The status of the investigation into Ybarra's wounds was not immediately known.

In the last six months, Ybarra has been involved in a New Mexico State Police-led pursuit in Santa Fe County and has been involved with the sheriff's office on several criminal and civil matters, Ríos wrote.