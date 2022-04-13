Santa Fe County deputies: Intoxicated man arrested after high-speed chase

Apr. 13—A Santa Fe man was arrested after reportedly rear-ending another vehicle while leading Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 25 on Saturday.

Zack Vigil, 35, is facing charges of aggravated fleeing, driving while intoxicated, careless driving and driving while a license is revoked.

A witness on Saturday reported seeing Vigil speeding and struggling to stay in his lane as he traveled south on I-25 in a blue Cadillac, according to an incident report.

A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Vigil fled and a pursuit continued south on the interstate into Sandoval County, according to the report.

The driver rear-ended another vehicle near the San Felipe exit, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles, according to the report.

Vigil stumbled out of the vehicle before being apprehended by deputies, according to the report. He showed heavy signs of intoxication and was discovered to be driving with a revoked license, according to the sheriff's office.

Vigil has five DWIs on his record, according to court records.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail.