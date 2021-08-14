Santa Fe County jury finds Herrera guilty of four murders

Aug. 14—A Santa Fe County jury found Damian Herrera, 25, of Ojo Caliente guilty on all counts Friday, convicting him of murdering his mother, brother, stepfather and a Rio Arriba County man who was a stranger to him during a 2017 shooting spree.

The jury of six men and six women also convicted Herrera of aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, attempting to disarm an officer, assault on a peace officer, larceny of a firearm and credit card theft.

Herrera sat motionless as state District Judge Jason Lidyard read the jury's verdict — reached after three days of deliberations following a nearly three-week trial — as family members in the gallery behind him wept.

Herrera killed his mother, Maria "Brenda" Rosita Gallegos, 49; his brother Brendon Herrera, 20; and his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, following an argument at the family's home in La Madera on June 15, 2017.

Later that evening, Herrera shot a pistol from a car window, killing 59-year-old Manuel Serrano outside Bode's General Store in Abiquiú. Herrera was arrested about 10 minutes later after crashing the vehicle he had been driving.

Members of both families — some with ties to both the victims and the accused — attended nearly every day of the trial. Many observed the proceedings from an overflow viewing room because COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of spectators allowed in the courtroom.

They declined to comment after the verdict.

More than a dozen people gathered underneath a portal outside the courthouse and embraced with tear-stained faces as rain fell around them.

"It was absolutely the right result," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said following the trial. "We thank the court and the jury. Obviously, the jury took their time with over 500 pieces of evidence, took their job incredibly seriously, and we're grateful for it. Justice was a long time coming for these families."

Herrera also is accused of killing 61-year-old Michael Kyte and stealing his vehicle in Taos County on the day of the shooting spree. Prosecutors said Herrera ran out of gas in Tres Piedras, and Kyte gave him a ride.

He will be tried separately on a first-degree murder charge in Taos County in Kyte's death, but a court date has not been set for that trial.

Herrera was found incompetent to stand trial shortly after the shooting, when two of his sisters said he had told them he heard voices. He was sent to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas for treatment. Experts deemed him competent to stand trial in January 2020.

In opening arguments, Padgett Macias told jurors Herrera — 21 at the time of the killings — fatally shot his mother's husband and his 20-year-old brother before shooting his mother in the head at close range, despite her pleas for him to spare her life.

Then, the prosecutor said, he went on a bloody rampage, killing the two other men before crashing Kyte's car and being arrested about five hours later.

Herrera took the stand in his own defense, denying having committed the killings, but his testimony apparently didn't sway jurors. They deliberated for about 18 hours over three days before finding him guilty on all counts.

Lidyard ordered Herrera transported to a state prison in Los Lunas to undergo a 60-day diagnostic examination before his sentencing.

"Nothing will bring back these victims of this heinous criminal, but we are glad that justice was met today," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in an email praising the work of Padgett Macias and co-counsel Tony Long.

Herrera faces up to four life sentences for the murder counts, plus more than nine years for the other charges, if he is sentenced to the maximum penalties for his convictions, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Herrera's attorney, Todd Farkas, declined to comment Friday except to say appeals are automatic in first-degree murder cases, so he will be filing one.