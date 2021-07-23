Santa Fe County jury finds man guilty in rape of 15-year-old girl

Jul. 23—A Santa Fe County jury found Maury Elliot guilty Thursday of raping a 15-year-old Santa Fe girl he'd befriended on the Plaza in 2019 and contributing to her delinquency by giving her alcohol and marijuana.

Elliot, 25, thanked the court after state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington read the verdicts. He then hung his head low as the judge polled the jurors to confirm the verdicts were unanimous.

Elliot, whose name also is spelled Elliott in some court documents, also had been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the case, but Ellington granted a motion filed by the defense asking the charge be dismissed before jurors began deliberating. The motion argued the state had not presented any evidence showing Elliot forced the girl to go anywhere against her will.

He will be sentenced after a diagnostic evaluation. The convictions expose him to more than 16 years in prison.

Elliot was charged with raping two other people during a five-month period between September 2019 and January 2020 — a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman — but the district attorney dismissed the case involving the adult "without prejudice ... pending further investigation" in April 2020. This means the case could be refiled.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours Thursday after hearing two and a half days of testimony, before reaching their verdict.

Elliot and his friend Derrick Chavez, 27, had met the victim and another teenage girl on the Plaza about a week before Elliot raped her, according to testimony presented at his trial.

Chavez testified the girl sneaked out of her home to meet them on the night of the incident in October 2019, and he and Elliot picked her up in his black Camaro at a school near her home sometime after 10 p.m.

The three of them drove around, and then drank alcohol and smoked marijuana — provided by the men — before going back to Elliot's apartment, according to the testimony.

The girl testified that after she vomited several times, Elliot penetrated her, despite her repeated objections, as she faded in and out of consciousness and Chavez slept on the floor.

The rape was the girl's first sexual experience, according to prosecutors.

"We are grateful for the decision of the jury to hold Maury Elliot accountable for his atrocious acts and we applaud the successful efforts of our attorneys to fight against sexual assault in our community," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies was quoted as saying in a text message sent by a spokeswoman following the verdict. "We especially commend the bravery of the victim, who despite her trauma, courageously testified against her perpetrator."

Rules of evidence prohibit jurors from being told that another teen girl and woman accused Elliot of raping them in January 2020, while he was awaiting trial on the case involving the 15-year-old.

One of the other cases was related to allegations he raped a woman he had met outside a downtown bar that month. According to court records and reports from the time, the woman, then 27, told police she went willingly with Elliot to his apartment, but he then tried to kiss her and ignored her resistance. She said he pushed her onto his bed, removed her clothing and raped her.

That case later was dismissed by prosecutors.

Elliot was accused later that month of raping a 17-year-old girl in September 2019. Jury selection in that case is scheduled to take place in August.

All three women told police they thought Elliot might have drugged them.

Elliot's trial in the case that ended Thursday had been scheduled to take place earlier this year. But Ellington postponed jury selection in March after Elliot's attorney, public defender Jennifer Burrill, raised concerns that none of the potential jurors called for selection were Black, like him.

"Maury Elliot is a Black man," Burrill wrote in her motion asking the judge to quash the jury panel. "The failure to include anyone of the same race as Maury Elliot in the jury [pool] denies Mr. Elliot his Constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury, equal protection and due process.

"It's hard to imagine a situation where the Defendant is the only Black person in the room that every juror could be free from partiality based on race," she added.

A new panel was convened that included four Black people, Burrill said last week, but none of them were selected to be on the jury.

The jury that convicted Elliot was made up of eight women and four men.

Burrill did not respond to a request for comment following Thursday's verdict.