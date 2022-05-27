Santa Fe County Magistrate Court candidates express ambitions goals to tackling society's ills

May 27—Four Democrats with court or legal experience are jockeying to fill a Santa Fe County Magistrate Court post being vacated by Judge George Anaya Jr., who will not seek reelection after 25 years on the bench of what is often called the "people's court."

No other major party candidates are seeking the job, so the winner of the June 7 Democratic primary is likely to secure the position.

State law does not require magistrates to have law degrees, and only one of the candidates, Dev Atma Khalsa, holds one. The other three candidates — Michael Roybal, John Baca and Melissa Mascareñas — are current or former court employees.

Khalsa also is the only candidate who was not born and raised in the area.

On the campaign trail, the candidates expressed ambitious goals for tackling society's ills if elected to the bench.

Roybal has said he'd like to address the scourge of drug addiction. Khalsa would institute a specialty court for domestic violence cases. Mascareñas would like to find solutions for homelessness and shoplifting. Baca would like to address mental health issues.

They might find their day-to-day duties a little more mundane.

The Santa Fe County Magistrate Court handles cases involving violations of state statute filed by New Mexico State Police, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and sometimes Santa Fe police, which can include first appearances in serious felony cases, domestic violence and DWI.

But the Division II post the candidates are seeking to fill is generally assigned lower-level misdemeanors and civil cases.

Whoever wins the job will most likely find themselves adjudicating cases involving disorderly conduct, shoplifting and simple battery, settling civil claims involving $10,000 or less, and deciding landlord-tenant disputes.

None of the candidates has ever been a landlord, and only Khalsa has been a tenant.

During a recent forum, all four candidates said one of their top priorities would be to address a "backlog" of cases in the Magistrate Court.

"I would want to get involved in our backlog," Roybal said.

"I've heard that there is a huge backlog, so I would tackle that," Mascareñas said.

Baca he'd address the backlog "if there is any." He added, "We don't know if there is any backlog."

Khalsa disagreed. "We know that there is a backlog," he said.

But Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura recently said, "There is no backlog in court cases ... none whatsoever."

Michael Roybal

Roybal — the youngest of the bunch at 32 — is a court monitor for state District Judge Jason Lidyard. He started his court career a decade ago as a warrant enforcement clerk in the Magistrate Court, where he worked for about five years before moving to the District Court Clerk's Office in 2017. He worked there until he was tapped to be Lidyard's monitor in 2020.

He says his personal experience with the system makes him uniquely equipped to preside over Magistrate Court cases.

"I understand today's problems," Roybal said in a recent interview. "I lived through having my parents in the judicial system, and [suffering] from addictions and mental health.

"I know what it's like to grow up in the system and not have the resources available," he added. "Right now I see the system the same as it was back then. There is no progressive movement, and that's something I really want to bring into the court."

Roybal envisions a court where addictions and mental health are better understood and there are resources to help "make our defendants functioning members of society again" and "reduce our recidivism rate."

Roybal said his uncle died of a drug overdose in the Santa Fe County jail in 2005, which prompted his father to seek treatment, get sober and stop committing crimes to support his addictions.

Roybal serves as a leader of a young adult group run by his church, which also gives him insight into issues that need to be addressed in the community.

If elected, he said he'd like to expand specialty courts, focusing on DWI, domestic violence and defendants who are veterans, and would like to implement a peer support program, such as one used by Lidyard to help conquer addiction in Rio Arriba County.

"I want to be a judge because it will allow me an opportunity to really get to the root of community problems and offer more services for those who are struggling," he said.

Melissa Mascareñas

Mascareñas, 54, grew up in Pojoaque, where she still lives. She said she always dreamed of going to law school, but her life changed course when she married at 16 and became a single mother at 17.

She finished high school and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at the College of Santa Fe before working as a court monitor in the First Judicial District Court for nine years and a paralegal the state Supreme Court for four years.

For the last 17 years of her career in state government, she worked at paralegal in the state Environment Department's Office of the General Counsel, where she was also chief records manager until she retired in June 2020.

"I don't need a job; I want a job," she said at a recent forum.

Mascareñas said she would try to get some money from the Legislature to help members of the homeless community find housing, would try to help victims of domestic violence obtain housing and would explore the relationship between drug addiction and shoplifting.

"I would like to find out why people are shoplifting, why people are doing these kinds of things, and try to stop it from continuing to happen," she said.

If it's because of drug addiction, Mascareñas said, she'd be inclined to order people to treatment.

"I'm not the kind of person who would just put somebody in jail and forget about them," she said.

Mascareñas added, "In working with a defendant, if he or she is truly wanting the help, I would say give them a chance of getting the help ... to get clean, to get a job, to become a model citizen ... and I would hope they in return would want to pay it forward and help others."

Dev Atma Khalsa

Khalsa, 44, is a prosecutor in the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He was born and raised in Virginia and said he can trace his roots "back to the second boat."

He described himself as an "angry young man" but said that changed when he got hit by a car in college and suffered a serious back injury, which led him to seek healing through Kundalini yoga.

Khalsa said he came to New Mexico in 2005 to pursue training in the modality at the Sikh community outside Española. This prompted him to make some life changes, and he returned to New Mexico to study at St. John's College. There, he read the book Democracy in America, which first sparked his interest in law.

After graduating, he said, he spent time in various places across the United States and "intended to wander more," but kept returning to New Mexico and decided to attend law school here.

He was not religious as a young man, Khalsa said, but his physical healing through yoga inspired a belief in a higher power, and he was called to don the turban as a Sikh in 2007.

If elected, Khalsa has said he would prioritize making sure everyone who comes before him feels truly heard.

He said he'd also promote transparency by creating written records memorializing his rulings.

Asked what about his personality would make him a good judge, Khalsa said he is "nice and compassionate," and tends to look for the best in people, and has always been a believer in the notion of compromise.

Khalsa — the only candidate who has spent time behind bars — cited a vandalism charge that got him kicked out of campus housing for a year while he was an undergrad at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., in 1998. He did not elaborate on the incident.

He initially refused to disclose the act that led to the charge, saying it was "embarrassing and irrelevant," but later said he took the blame after he and others set a chair on fire as a prank. His time in jail would temper any instinct to carelessly incarcerate someone, he added.

John Baca

Baca, 44, says his work as an unpaid but fully commissioned Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy in the early 2000s, combined with several decades as a court manager in Los Alamos, Española and elsewhere, has been "invaluable" and allowed him to "grow in both areas of the law."

Born and raised in La Cienega, Baca picked up the nickname "Baby Blue" after he started working as an umpire and referee for high school basketball and collegiate softball games at age 12, a role he says helped him get comfortable with making unpopular decisions on the spot.

Baca said he took basic college classes at Santa Fe Community College intended to pursue an interest in criminal justice, but after starting a family, he left school to join the workforce full time, where he says he worked his way up from bench warrant clerk to court manager.

He became court manager of Los Alamos County Magistrate Court in 2005, but the Administrative Office of the Courts gave him an option of resigning or being fired in 2017 after he was accused of inaccurately reporting his hours worked.

Baca resigned — though he says the issue over his hours was a mix-up and that he did nothing wrong — and later went to work at the State Land Office. He's taken a leave of absence from that position to campaign for the magistrate seat.

If elected, Baca said he'd make a point of taking time off from his docket to visit local high schools in an effort to reach teens who are "headed in the wrong direction."

His overarching judicial philosophy, Baca said at a recent candidate forum, would be to "treat everybody in the court the way you would want to be treated."