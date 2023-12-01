Santa Fe County mulls short-term rental caps

Nov. 30—Santa Fe County leaders appear poised to cap the number of short-term rentals in unincorporated areas of the county.

But whether they allow the current number to increase up to sevenfold in some areas, as one commissioner put it, remains to be seen.

In a meeting dedicated to the issue Thursday morning, county commissioners discussed how to limit numbers of non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in the county, prevent large corporations from buying up homes for conversion into rentals and respond to neighbors' complaints about rental owners operating "hotels" in residential areas.

Although some people in recent meetings — like the head of the Old Santa Fe Association, a historic preservation advocacy nonprofit — have called for a total ban on non-owner-occupied rentals, commissioners soundly rejected that idea Thursday.

Commissioners did, however, voice support for capping the number of non-owner-occupied rentals near the city of Santa Fe and other areas of the county. They don't plan to limit owner-occupied rentals, where the owner lives on the property at least 275 days per year, which commissioners have said benefit the community and draw less ire from neighbors.

The county imposed a temporary moratorium on new non-owner-occupied short-term rentals last year to give policymakers time to study the issue. Commissioners are working on a new ordinance to update the county's regulations on the rentals.

County staff recommend commissioners cap non-owner-occupied rentals at 10% of the total housing stock per census-designated place. That could allow significant growth in the number of rentals in the county.

A recent report on short-term rentals found registered non-owner-occupied rentals make up a little less than 1% of the housing units in the unincorporated county. A few hundred rentals have not yet registered, but the estimated 600 total owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied rentals in the county account for only about 3% of the housing stock, the report found.

Rentals are largely concentrated near the city of Santa Fe, but even in those areas, the density of non-owner-occupied rentals is far from 10% of homes.

The density of both owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied rentals in communities near the city ranges from 0.7% of the housing stock in the Encantado area to 6.3% in Seton Village, according to data presented by county staff Thursday.

The city of Santa Fe has capped the number of short-term rentals on residentially zoned properties at 1,000, or about 2.3% of total housing units, county staff said Thursday. Edgewood and Española have not yet regulated short-term rentals, they said.

Commissioner Hank Hughes said a growth of rentals to up to 10% of the housing stock in some areas of the county would be "totally inappropriate."

Others noted high home vacancy rates in much of the county; short-term rentals could provide a better use for vacant properties, said Commissioner Justin Greene.

An average of 15% of homes in the county are vacant, with rates as high as 50% in some communities, according to the report. Those statistics include non-owner-occupied short-term rentals and the second homes of people who primarily live elsewhere.

Commissioners asked county staff to present more data about the existing density of non-owner-occupied rentals in unincorporated areas next month before commissioners publish an updated proposed ordinance regulating short-term rentals.

Most commissioners Thursday — with the exception of Commissioner Anna Hamilton — leaned toward imposing a new limit on the number of non-owner-occupied rentals a single person or entity can own. The limit would prevent large corporations from buying up homes and converting them into short-term rentals amid a housing crisis, commissioners said.

Out-of-state companies buying desirable properties is "already a problem" in the county, and a limit on the number of rentals one person can own will prevent gentrification, said Commissioner Camilla Bustamante.

The city allows people to own only one short-term rental.

A review by The New Mexican of the registered and licensed rentals in the county as of October showed a few dozen rental owners with two to three rentals, but none with more than that.

At least 54% of the 180 registered non-owner-occupied rentals were owned by people living out of state, including 23 different states and Washington, D.C., with 35 owned by Texans and 23 owned by Californians, according to the rentals' property records. There are also three rentals owned by businesses, five by trusts and 28 by limited liability corporations, said county Growth Management Director Penny Ellis-Green.

Commissioners disagreed Thursday on whether to impose stricter occupancy limits on short-term rentals, beyond the current regulations of two people per bedroom.

The county has "very little oversight" on people remodeling rentals to include more bedrooms and thus accommodate more guests, Ellis-Green said.

A total of 62 rentals in the county have four or more bedrooms and can accommodate eight or more guests, she said. Twenty-two of those can accommodate 10 or more guests.

But while some residents have clamored against hotel-like businesses in their neighborhoods, they have not been submitting formal complaints to the county, which would help staff enforce noise and other violations, Ellis-Green said. The county has received only one short-term rental-related complaint since June, she said.

On Thursday, Commission Chair Anna Hansen and Greene suggested imposing a maximum occupancy of eight to 10 people per rental, which Hamilton called unfair.

Bustamante said many short-term rental issues will boil down to how the county can enforce its rules, "the biggest question of the day."