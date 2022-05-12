Santa Fe County sheriff candidates say public safety needs improving

May 12—Sheriff Adan Mendoza and his challenger in the June 7 Democratic primary election, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb, agree on a need to improve public safety in Santa Fe County.

How they intend to accomplish that goal separated the two at a Wednesday night forum.

By the end of the event, co-sponsored by The New Mexican and the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, it was clear Mendoza is in favor of supporting and reinforcing tried and true law enforcement techniques, while Webb is interested in "thinking outside the box" — exploring "progressive" methods and training to reduce crime.

The two exchanged subtle jabs.

"While I'm pretty tech savvy and want to implement new technology with the sheriff's office, we are kind of leaving the community out of it," Webb said.

Mendoza said reducing crime involves "getting to the basics" and improving standard police work, such as collecting evidence and submitting it to the District Attorney's Office in a timely manner.

The Santa Fe Police Department has seen several charges dismissed in recent months, including murder counts, due to problems with evidence.

"When somebody has an emergency or somebody calls, they want a response, and we will respond," Mendoza added. "That is a commitment for the sheriff's office; we will respond, and we will be respectful."

Webb started his career in law enforcement at 19 as a Santa Fe County deputy before transferring to the police department at 22. He has worked through the ranks to become a lieutenant. He heads the Special Victims Unit and the Support Operations Section and serves as a lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Mendoza, first elected sheriff in 2018, started his career in 1998 at the sheriff's office, where he served for 18 years before retiring. He worked as a substitute teacher and coached high school football until his election.

His agency was thrown into the national spotlight in October after a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged, killing cinematographer Hayna Hutchins on the Rust film set at a movie ranch south of Santa Fe.

He also has faced heavy internal scrutiny. In February, the union representing his deputies released a letter announcing members had taken a vote of no confidence in the sheriff and citing more than a dozen complaints about his leadership. Mendoza called the vote "disheartening" in a February interview and said none of the issues in the letter had been brought to his attention earlier.

Webb said if he were sheriff, he would take a step back and look at community stakeholders in an effort to strengthen partnerships.

"We need to band together and address the issues that are at hand, whether that be mental health issues, addiction, things of that nature. We can do it together," he added.

Asked how the sheriff's office could improve administratively, Webb said it could use a better organizational chart.

He would separate the DWI and traffic teams and create a training unit, he said.

Mendoza said the office already has a training division but could use another administrator position. During his tenure, he said, he's seen the office try different approaches and some have stuck.

"I think we have a good pulse on what the community needs and what is absolutely necessary," he said.

The candidates fielded a handful of questions submitted by county youth, most centered on reducing gang violence and access to guns.

Webb said he has experience addressing crime on the city's south side in the police department's Criminal Investigations Unit. The sheriff's office should start expanding lines of communication with youth and explore federal plans to help deter young people before they become involved with gangs, he said, adding, "We're not going to arrest the problem away."

Mendoza said exploring new ideas is fine. But, he said, the south side was in a "crisis situation" last year, leading to a plan to increase patrols and conduct "traditional" police work — including arresting people with active warrants and executing a slew of search warrants.

"There is a time to watch and there is a time to react, and that is what we did," Mendoza said.

Still, he touted the agency's programs like Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which primarily aims to get offenders in drug treatment programs rather than jail.

Both candidates voiced support for the enforcement of gun laws. Mendoza said he was the only sheriff in the state to support universal background checks for gun purchases. Both also said the county needs to approach homelessness with compassion.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Webb said he was not in favor of requiring deputies to be vaccinated but would follow state, local and federal guidelines.

He said he favors a testing plan, similar to one used by the city.

He noted the county's vaccine mandate led to a loss of deputies, which "jeopardized public safety."

Mendoza said he learned during the pandemic he was responsible not just for public safety, but public health and welfare, and while he fought for a testing model, a decision was made to require vaccinations.

"I made the decision, and I will stand by it," he said.