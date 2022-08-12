Santa Fe County sheriff says office trying to wrap up 'Rust' inquiry

Aug. 12—Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said investigators are waiting for actor Alec Baldwin's phone records before they will be able to complete their report on the October movie set shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff's office released an update on the investigation Thursday, reporting it has received the FBI's completed forensic reports, which have been reviewed by the state Office of the Medical Investigator and returned to the sheriff's office for review.

According to a news release, Suffolk County police in New York state are working with the sheriff's office and First Judicial District Attorney's Office to obtain Baldwin's phone records.

Mendoza said he does not have a timetable for when the actor's phone records will be received, though a news release stated they were "forthcoming."

"It was important for the sheriff's office to be as transparent as possible ... in reference to the timeframe of when we received some of the necessary reports, and kind of an idea of how we're going to move forward," he said, referring to the timing of the update.

According to the news release, the sheriff's office will be able to complete its investigation once it has reviewed the state Office of the Medical Investigator's report and Baldwin's phone records. At that point, the case will go to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis for review.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot on the set of the movie Rust, which was being filmed south of Santa Fe. Baldwin — also a co-producer on the film — was holding a revolver during rehearsals when it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Mendoza said while he is anxious to finish the report, he does not feel pressured to do so. He added, detectives have been working continuously on the case while waiting for the documents, and are ensuring it is assembled in a complete and thorough manner.

"We're trying to wrap this up and get the complete investigation done as quick as possible," Mendoza said. "I want to assure the public and the victims' families — and everyone — that we're doing that."