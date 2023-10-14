Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office launching online non-emergency crime portal

Oct. 13—Starting Monday morning, Santa Fe County residents will be able to report some non-emergency crimes online.

The Sheriff's Office is launching an online reporting system called Police to Citizen with the goals of making it easier for people to report crimes and freeing up time for deputies, according to a news release Friday.

People will be able to file reports online for:

* Illegal dumping

* Harassing phone calls with no known suspect

* Car crashes on private property

* Graffiti or vandalism causing damage of $1,000 or less

* Lost property

* Theft of items worth $500 or less

Online reports must involve incidents within Santa Fe County limits but outside of the city limits. There can be no suspect, video or evidence deputies must collect.

People should still call 911 for emergencies or call the Sheriff's Office at 505-428-3720 to report non-emergency crimes that do not meet the online reporting criteria.

The online reporting form will be accessible on the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office website or tinyurl.com/yc4xne9m.