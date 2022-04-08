Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office training with simulator

Apr. 8—The man identified as Kevin said he wanted to die.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Robert Garcia didn't know Kevin held a knife in his hand.

A 10-year law enforcement veteran, Garcia drew his sidearm — keeping it aimed toward the ground and turning his body in a way that allowed him to shield the weapon from the anguished man's view.

"Talk to me," Garcia said. "My name's Robert. I want to figure out how to help you."

Garcia's patience, calm voice and demeanor de-escalated the situation, and Kevin eventually put down the knife.

"I think my heart rate — definitely my heart rate went up," Garcia said later.

The scene, created Thursday by a virtual simulator used by sheriff's deputies to train for potential situations they could face on the job, ended successfully for officer and citizen. And it was precisely the kind of training that helps law enforcement react better in the field, said Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

"This is a great tool to better train our officers," said Mendoza, who also participated in the virtual simulator training this week at the onetime Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Center. "It puts our deputies in real-life situations."

Garcia and other deputies reacted in a live manner to pre-taped scenarios involving actors on a long projection screen. Nearby, trainers manning simulator computers were ready to alter the action in the scene based on what deputies did.

More law enforcement agencies are using simulators to add a touch of on-the-street reality to classroom learning. The training can help officers bring about a peaceful resolution to many situations and decrease use-of-force incidents, Mendoza said.

According to a 2021 story in the Washington Post, several cities taking part in such trainings experienced fewer incidents of police officers firing their weapons. At a time when police are facing increased public and media scrutiny, law enforcement officials hope the added experience can make a difference.

Earlier this week, county deputies began taking part in the simulator sessions using the VirTra virtual training system.

Deputies can find themselves in the backyard of a suspected burglary site facing down a protective dog as they try to determine whether an intruder is on the premises. They can come up against a man with mental health issues who may have pulled a knife on an officer in a similar situation a few days before.

They can face active shooters, a suspicious person or a guy who just needs help changing a flat tire. They also can find themselves dealing with an unexpected courtroom fracas or a violent prisoner in a jail.

And even when it looks like those deputies have the situation under control, the trainers running the program can throw a wrench into the works — like having the officer's gun jam just when he or she needs it most.

The trainers can add bystanders in the background, have a helicopter fly overhead or introduce the sound of approaching sirens to bring extra challenges to the scenario.

"It's nerve-wracking for all of us," said Lt. Michael Delgado one of the trainers providing the simulation scenarios for Garcia.

Sheriff's office Maj. Gabriel Gonzales said deputies going through the training have to gear up as if they are going to work, with handcuffs, Taser, flashlight, duty weapon and other tools at their disposal. They use real handguns loaded with virtual blanks.

"This builds everyone's confidence," Gonzales said of the training.

After the simulation, trainers give feedback to participants, praising them for their conduct or perhaps offering pointers on how to handle a situation better. Sessions run for an hour and include a number of different situations, Gonzales said.

"We want them to grow," Gonzales said.

Though the training is just an exercise, there is pressure: Trainers and other law enforcement officers are in the room watching how the virtual scenarios play out.

But Mendoza said it's OK for his deputies to mess up in the simulator room.

"We want mistakes and learning to happen here," he said. "There's no room for mistakes out there."