Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal wreck in Chimayó

Dec. 25—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a fatal car wreck discovered Friday afternoon near Cañada Ancha in Chimayó.

Sheriff's office deputies were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after a person clearing trees in the area reported seeing an overturned vehicle in a river just behind Cañada Ancha, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased woman inside the car. The woman has been identified as Melgan Gallegos, 47, who was reported missing by her husband to New Mexico State Police last week, Mendoza said.

Deputies contacted the Office of the Medical Investigator to examine the victim's body and tow services to retrieve the vehicle from the river.

Sheriff's office officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.

"It appears that she had driven on an unnamed side road and then had actually drove off a spillway into the river," Mendoza said. "We're trying to determine what the circumstances of that were."