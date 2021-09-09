Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office identifies two killed in Sunday crash

Sep. 9—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed in a crash Sunday at the intersection of Interstate 25 and N.M. 599 as John Griego and his wife, Bryana Trejo, of La Cienega.

Griego, 39, and Trejo, 28, were traveling in their Hyundai around 5 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet truck driven by 52-year-old Andres Lira-Hernandez, who failed to stop at the intersection, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email Tuesday.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, Ríos added.

Lira-Hernandez was taken into custody and booked in the Santa Fe County jail after deputies discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. Jail records show he was released Tuesday morning.

The warrants stemmed from an incident in which Lira-Hernandez was charged with drunken driving, reckless driving and other misdemeanors after failing to stop at a DWI checkpoint in September 2019. Several bench warrants were ordered in July and August after Lira-Hernandez failed to report to a probation officer, failed to register for DWI school and failed to register for a victim impact program, court records show.