Santa Fe DA settles with man blocked on Facebook

Jul. 19—District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who said being blocked from her office's Facebook page was a violation of his right to free speech, according to an agreement posted on the state's Sunshine Portal.

Local real estate investor Aaron Borrego — who has been an outspoken critic of Carmack-Altwies' handling of criminal cases related to the felling of the Plaza obelisk in 2020 — sued the district attorney a year ago, claiming she discriminated against him based on his viewpoint when she deleted a comment he posted on her official page and blocked him from making further comments.

"It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her," Borrego wrote in an email Tuesday. "Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise."

"In hopes that this wasn't a complete waste of taxpayer dollars, I will be donating the bulk of the money to local charities, and will max out the contribution to whomever runs against her in the next election, as she is clearly not fit to run the First Judicial District Attorney's Office," Borrego added.

Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for an interview.

"Despite there being legal and factual defenses, DA Carmack-Altwies was advised by Risk Management that a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process," District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue wrote in an email.

"The settlement agreement will show there was no admission of guilt or finding of wrongdoing by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office," Perdue added. "And it should be noted that although the DA has input into settlement agreements, it is ultimately the decision of Risk Management."

In addition to having sought damages in the case, Borrego asked the court to order Carmack-Altwies to restore his access to her office's Facebook page so he would be able to like, comment on or share her posts as freely as any other member of the public.

Borrego's attorney, Kenneth Stalter, said the DA restored Borrego's access shortly after he filed the lawsuit, so the issue was not discussed during a mediation that led to the settlement.

The case is one of three Borrego filed against the District Attorney's Office in the aftermath of an Indigenous Peoples Day protest, during which activists attached ropes and chains to the obelisk and pulled it down.

The obelisk, known as the Soldiers' Monument, was erected in the 1860s in honor of Union soldiers following the Civil War. The monument had been a lighting rod of controversy, with some decrying an etching on one side dedicating it to soldiers who died fighting "savage Indians." The etching had been removed in the 1970s.

In another case, filed last fall, Borrego accused Carmack-Altwies' office of improperly redacting the address of her then-spokeswoman — Santa Fe Board of Education member Sascha Guinn Anderson — from public records he requested.

Borrego said at the time he sought the information to determine whether Anderson lived in the district for which she was seeking a board seat.

Anderson said at the time Borrego's interest in her information was disturbing.

"It feels very much like Mr. Borrego is intentionally harassing me, and using taxpayer dollars to do so," she wrote in an email last year.

That case settled in February after the District Attorney's Office agreed to turn over the documents and pay Borrego $5,000.

In a third case, also filed in late 2021, Borrego asked the district court to order the DA's Office to produce records about the pre-prosecution diversion and restorative justice processes used to resolve the criminal cases against a eight people criminally charged in connection with the felling of the obelisk.

State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid found the DA's Office violated the state Inspection of Public Record's Act in refusing to turn over some of the records sought by Borrego and another man who sought similar documents.

The judge ordered the district attorney to turn over most the documents and pay legal costs, but determined the men were not eligible to collect damages of $100 per day as allowed by law, in part because the agency's reasons for not producing the records was based on a reasonable misunderstanding of what Borrego sought.

"There are still documents that they have so far refused to turn over and they are asking the judge to rule those documents are not subject to [the Inspection of Public Records Act], so there is still information they are withholding," Stalter said.

Among the records still outstanding, Stalter said, are statements of admissions written by obelisk defendants to get into the diversion program and emails between the District Attorney's Office and attorneys representing the defendants.

"On the one hand, she is shutting down criticism on Facebook, and on the other hand she is stonewalling records requests," Stalter said Tuesday. "The effect is to shroud the whole process in secrecy, and that's not how government is supposed to work."