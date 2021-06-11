Santa Fe deputies investigate death at county jail as possible suicide

Jun. 11—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail who might have taken his own life.

Torin Rocha, 31, of Santa Fe died at the jail around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, according to county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart. Rocha was booked into the jail Sunday after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, along with other charges.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said although Rocha's death is still under investigation, the cause was likely suicide.

Rocha was not on suicide watch at the jail following his initial mental health examination when he was booked, Hart said, and he was last seen by a jail staff member an hour before he died.

Rocha's body was sent to the state Office of the Medical Investigator for further examination.