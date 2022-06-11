Santa Fe deputy's past, prosecutors' delivery mark decision on current cases

Jun. 11—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Patrick Ficke's past — or at least the state's handling of inquiries about it — appears to be casting a shadow on current cases in which he is the investigating officer.

Magistrate Judge David Segura dismissed two aggravated DWI cases Friday at the request of a public defender who argued the state's failure or unwillingness to disclose details about alleged misconduct by Ficke violated the constitution.

Public Defender Gordon Lazar wrote in the motions the cases should be dismissed because the First Judicial District Attorney's Office failed to provide information about Ficke's work history, including internal affairs investigations or Law Enforcement Academy Board actions against him — information, Lazar contended, that could have been favorable to the accused.

"This case represents a straightforward example of a Giglio violation," Lazar wrote, referring to case law that requires the prosecution to reveal information which could call the credibility of an officer into question.

The public defender wrote Ficke had been charged with felonies and a misdemeanor while serving as a law enforcement officer, adding the information is "highly relevant to Deputy Ficke's credibility and trustworthiness as a law enforcement officer. None of this information was disclosed to the defense."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email sent by a spokeswoman her office intends to appeal Segura's ruling on the basis the judge "misapplied the law."

The information Lazar wrote prosecutors should have disclosed relates to allegations from 2013 when Ficke was employed at the Albuquerque Police Department and was charged with child abuse, false imprisonment and battery on a household member following an altercation with his then-wife.

Ficke's former spouse, who was an Albuquerque police detective, called police, according the motion and media reports from the time. Ficke turned himself in the following day and later resigned. A state district judge dismissed the criminal case against Ficke after finding prosecutors had violated his speedy trial rights.

Court records show the delay was due in part to Ficke's ex-wife's unwillingness to cooperate with the prosecution.

Ficke didn't respond to a call seeking comment Friday.

Attorney Laura Ives, who represented Ficke in a past civil case, wrote in an email Friday any failures by state prosecutors or the city of Albuquerque to comply with disclosure requirements were not Ficke's fault.

"Though Mr. Ficke was charged with a crime and his certification had been suspended pending the outcome of that case, the allegations against him were never proven," she wrote.

"Of all entities, the Law Office of the Public Defender should understand that distinction," Ives added.

Lazar accused the state of prosecutorial misconduct in the two Santa Fe DWI cases, court filing show.

He alleged the District Attorney's Office didn't provide the information even after he'd raised the issue, contending its actions are "suggestive of either willful ignorance or deliberate effort to conceal ... material from the defense," Lazar wrote.

The state argued in reply briefs the information contained in Ficke's personnel files from the city of Albuquerque wasn't relevant to the DWI cases at issue in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

"Our policy is to ask our law enforcement partners for any and all ... information which we then disclose," District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue wrote in an email Friday.

Ficke was hired by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in 2020. He has been involved in two officer-involved shooting cases.

In July 2021, Ficke fatally shot Edward Daniel Santana, 45, outside a home in Tesuque following what authorities said was Santana's horrific attack on his mother. He had stabbed her multiple times, and she later died, police reports said.

According to reports and video, Santana, with self-inflicted cuts on his neck and wrist, resisted arrest, even after he was struck with a stun gun. State police officers and deputies at the scene were prepared to strike him again with an electronic weapon, but Ficke fired shots as Santana lunged at an officer wielding a fence post.

In another case, Ficke was identified as being one of several officers from three different agencies who fired on a fleeing vehicle from which a passenger reportedly had been shooting at the pursuing officers during a high-speed pursuit near Clines Corners.

The vehicle crashed and passenger Christy Dimas, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to reports.

State police could not confirm at the time whether Dimas died from gunshot wounds or injuries suffered the crash, according to a previous report.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza wrote in a text message Friday both cases remain under review.

Mendoza said in a phone interview Friday he wasn't aware Ficke's past was being used by defense attorneys as a basis for requesting dismissal of cases in which the deputy is involved.

"Any time a case is dismissed it's concerning," the sheriff said, adding defense lawyers routinely look for ways to get cases dismissed.

Mendoza confirmed that if Ficke had been convicted of the domestic violence charge it would have disqualified him from serving as a deputy, per state law.