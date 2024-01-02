Santa Fe gas prices hit lowest point in a year

Jan. 1—Santa Fe finished off the year with the cheapest gasoline in exactly one year, notching an average price of $2.78 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel Thursday.

That is the lowest since Dec. 27, 2022, the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported. The statewide average reached its lowest point this year Dec. 14 at $2.89 per gallon, 1 cent lower than last week's $2.90 average.

Santa Fe gas prices have dropped 15 cents per gallon since the end of November and last week were the lowest among the four New Mexico metro areas, AAA data shows.

Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces average gas prices are clumped close together at $2.79 for the Duke City and $2.80 for Las Cruces. Farmington's average price was $3.51 per gallon.

Gas prices throughout the mountain states dropped last week while other regions held steady or saw increases. The nationwide average was unchanged for regular unleaded at $3.12, AAA reported.