Santa Fe High principal resigns after 13 months on the job

Jan. 9—After just 13 months on the job, Principal David Vincent will no longer head Santa Fe High School, an unexpected change of leadership that took district officials by surprise.

Vincent's last day on the job will be Jan. 31, Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski wrote in an email.

Vincent, a former assistant principal at Santa Fe High, former teacher at Capital High School and longtime Texas school administrator, became principal of the district's largest school last school in December 2022. He took on the job after the resignation of former Principal Renee Salazar-Garcia, who also held the position for just over a year.

"Though David Vincent's resignation came as a surprise, we wish him the best in his future endeavors," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in a statement. "He has served the Santa Fe High School community well, supported teachers across the spectrum and advanced student learning."

The search for Santa Fe High's next principal is underway, Chavez added, and the district anticipates a "smooth transition" over the next 30 days.

Until a permanent successor is hired, Jak Lain, a longtime district employee who served as principal of El Camino Real Academy for eight years, will become Santa Fe High's interim principal.