Santa Fe High student dies in crash near Interstate 25 and St. Francis Drive

Sep. 26—A Santa Fe High School senior died Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Interstate 25 and St. Francis Drive that shut down the roadway for hours as police investigated.

"Our community has suffered a deep loss with the death of one of our 12th grade students," Santa Fe High Principal David Vincent wrote in an announcement to staff and families Tuesday evening. "He was in a fatal car accident today. He will be sorely missed."

Neither the school district nor Santa Fe police released the teen's name.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the department was investigating the single-vehicle crash at the St. Francis exit of I-25. He did not say whether anyone else was in the car.

Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski confirmed the Santa Fe High student died in the crash. The district had no other comment Tuesday on the incident, he added.

In the announcement to staff and families, Vincent said the school was collaborating with the Postvention Team of Northern New Mexico to provide grief support. The team includes district counselors and professionals from the nonprofit Gerard's House and the Sky Center.

The St. Francis Drive exit from I-25 north was closed for the investigation. An initial city alert about the crash went out around 1:15 p.m. All lanes of traffic on I-25 and St. Francis Drive were opened by around 6:45 p.m.