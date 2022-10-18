A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.

The house is known as Casa de Roca. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

A cleverly disguised house on the top of a hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is for sale for $899,000.

The exterior of the one-bedroom home is covered in white foam and blends in with the surrounding cliffs.

The house was built in 1989 by a famous local jeweler.

On the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an otherworldly house that's been disguised to blend in with the surrounding limestone cliffs — and it's on the market for $899,000.

The house is known as Casa de Roca. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

Known as Casa de Roca, the all-white house is easy to miss if you're not looking closely.

"It is often called the Flintstone house, but other homes with that nomenclature are made of rock — this is covered in foam and looks like a cloud," Maya Hiersoux, one of the listing agents, told Insider. Hiersoux holds the listing with her Sotheby's International Realty Santa Fe Brokerage colleague, Darlene Streit.

Casa de Roca sits on 5.2 acres on the top of a hill and was built in 1989 by Nora Pierson, the late owner of a Santa Fe jewelry store called The Golden Eye, per the listing.

The current owner of the house — who declined to be named for this story — bought the property in November 2017 with her husband, she told Insider via her agent.

"We see the originality in homes as a positive aspect. We do not subscribe to cookie-cutter homes as we find them uninteresting and with little soul," she said.

From a distance, most people only notice the home exists because of the glare from the windows.

The exterior of the house is covered in foam and looks like a cloud when seen from a distance. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

"In many ways, it is like a perfect hideaway. You are tucked away and only the wind can find you," Hiersoux said.

The location was the key factor that sealed the deal for the current owner.

"Upon seeing this home, we fell in love immediately with what it offered us — privacy, nature, and dark star-filled skies," the owner said. "All with a close proximity to world-class amenities minutes away in the city of Santa Fe."

Homes in Santa Fe have a median listing home price of $1.2 million, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com. There are currently 15 single family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $590,000 to $1.99 million. Casa de Roca, with its $899,000 price tag, is in the mid-price range.

Despite the rock-like texture of the exteriors, the inside of the 2,414-square-foot home is far from cave-like. The rooms are bright, airy, and spacious.

The interiors of the house are bright and spacious thanks to the high ceilings, arched doorways, and carefully-placed windows. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

Stepping into the house for the first time felt "magical," Hiersoux said: "I was expecting it to be cave-like and dark, but it was the opposite."

Arched doorways and high ceilings help create depth, while the windows let in lots of natural sunlight, Hiersoux added.

"The original builder was a very well-known local jeweler. In creating the home she said it was like 'carving a ring from the inside out,'" the owner said. "I find this to be a perfect explanation for the beautifully finished interior."

Some maintenance work has been done to upgrade the interiors, but the new fixtures blend in with the original design.

The kitchen. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

"There was a fair amount of deferred maintenance on the home when my clients purchased it," Hiersoux said.

To make the home more comfortable, the current owners rebuilt all three fireplaces, she added: "You wouldn't know it by looking at them however; they were very cognizant of not changing the essence of the main home."

There is one ensuite bedroom, with sliding doors that lead out to a terrace that has views of a nearby arroyo — a creek that fills with water depending on the season.

The master bedroom. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

There are barely any other houses within sight, save for those across the arroyo, Hiersoux said.

There are two bathrooms in the house.

One of the bathrooms in the house. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

An ideal buyer would be a person who thinks out of the box and has an appreciation for unique things, Hiersoux said.

Ideally, it would also be someone "who will keep the integrity of the original owner and designer's vision intact," she added.

There are two mezzanine floors in the house that can be used as fitness or music corners.

One of the mezzanine floors is used as a music corner. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

"It is very, very quiet. It is absolutely lovely and mesmerizing at the same time, because as the light on the Galisteo Basin changes, so does the feel and mood," Hiersoux said.

Every room and terrace has views of the surrounding terrain and sky.

The outdoor patio. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

"In northern New Mexico, the skies are constantly changing so the views are never the same," she added.

Outside, there's a newly built two-car garage that the current owners installed as part of the renovation.

A newly-built two-car garage. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

Unlike the main home, the garage looks like a standard building, Hiersoux said.

Most visitors react with a mixture of admiration and awe when they see the house, the owner said.

The exterior of the cloud home. Daniel Nadelbach for Sotheby’s International Realty

"Everyone loves Casa de Roca. It is unique and the creativity is second to none," she said.

And Hiersoux agrees.

"I have not sold anything this unique before," Hiersoux said. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."

