Santa Fe lawmaker plans to introduce bill to limit magazines on semi-automatic rifles

Jan. 2—As a new bill looking to regulate the sale of semi-automatic rifles holding more than 10 cartridges makes its way across the federal legislative landscape, a Santa Fe lawmaker said she plans to introduce a similar initiative in the upcoming session of the state Legislature.

Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe — who unsuccessfully tried to push through a bill that would prohibit the use of assault weapons and magazines capable of holding more than 10 bullets in 2023 — said Monday she is still fashioning the bill with the aid of law enforcement personnel and legislative legal counsel.

She said it is modeled after the federal Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act that U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Angus King of Maine introduced in Congress late last year.

That legislation would regulate such guns to have permanently fixed magazines, limited to 10 rounds for rifles.

Romero said her proposed bill, which she hopes to formally file before this year's 30-day legislative session begins Jan. 16, is "very similar" to the federal legislation.

The idea behind it, she said, is to limit any shooter's potential to fire more than 10 rounds before he or she has to reload.

"It is a change in how we currently operate legally, but in the long run if these rifles are being used to fire off rounds at a human being, this is where we need to draw the line," she said in an interview.

She said law-abiding residents who use these weapons must come to a reality "we have to reload after 10 rounds."

Under the federal legislation, those who own existing semi-automatic rifles with detachable magazines would be able to keep them, transfer them to family members, or sell them to the government in buy-back operations. Romero said she foresees her bill including a similar provision.

Romero said her bill also will include a provision requiring the state Department of Public Safety to put together an online list of which semi-automatic rifles are legal and which are not.

Her proposal comes about a month after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would favor an assault weapons ban that mirrors Heinrich's and King's bill. Lujan Grisham often has called for a ban on the sale and use of semi-automatic weapons in the state.

"We are currently reviewing Rep. Romero's bill and look forward to working with her and the Legislature to put forth a robust suite of common sense gun laws in the upcoming session," Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden wrote in an email Tuesday.

Gauging Romero's chances for winning enough votes in both legislative chambers — some Democrats and Republicans argue placing any limits on the manufacture, purchase and use of semi-automatic rifles violates the state constitution — is unclear.

Lawmakers in both major political parties have been discussing the issue in interim committee hearings throughout the year.

Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said in an interview Monday he thinks any effort to mimic the federal bill is bound to end up in court as it violates constitutional rights.

Though Romero said her bill is aimed at the criminal use of such weapons, Brandt said as a U.S. Air Force veteran he finds it "offensive you want to take away my constitutional rights to defend myself and the tools I have available to do that."

He said, with some exceptions, the Heinrich-King bill basically bans the use of any semi-automatic rifle except for .22-caliber rifles.

Brandt, who said he is working on a broad crime-fighting legislative package for this year's session, said it riles him when Democrats talk about wanting to tackle the state's crime problem but then come up with legislation that "goes after people's constitutional rights."

"I care more about violent crime, not what weapon was used," he added.

Romero said she knows the proposal will generate controversy.

"For me it's very clear what we need to do," she said. "I hope there is an understanding of what we have seen throughout the nation with mass shootings and these weapons being used to commit these atrocities" that leads to "hard conversations about what it is we need to do to protect our communities and our people."