Santa Fe man, 24, identified as train station shooting victim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 7—Jesus Antonio Laetz-Marin said he heard five gunshots while working with a construction crew Monday afternoon off Alta Vista Street, just a few steps from the South Capitol Rail Runner station.

Leo Schwenn, an employee with a solar energy company, was working almost directly across from the train station in the parking lot of a state building when he heard gunfire as well. He ran around the corner of the building, he said, and found an armed man pacing on the station's platform in front of two bodies.

Schwenn launched into rescue mode, dialing 911 while trying to aid the surviving victim and gather information on the possible suspect, who left the scene in a sedan.

Santa Fe police said Tuesday that David Hernandez, 24, died at the South Capitol station, while a 38-year-old man wounded in the incident remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police have not yet named any suspects in the shooting, which resulted in the city's fifth homicide in just the first four months of 2021.

They are looking for a gray or light-colored four-door sedan, Capt. Anthony Tapia said, adding the occupants of the vehicle might have seen what happened at the station around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Schwenn said the armed man on the platform had "poofy, curly hair."

"He had his gun and his knife, kind of walking back and forth," Schwenn said in an interview. "He went to his car, then back to the bench where the dead guy was, then back to his car, and then he took off."

As he was trying to take video of the car, Schwenn said, he noticed the injured man walking toward him for help.

The two were separated by train tracks, a fence and a ramp leading up to the building where Schwenn was working — the John F. Simms Jr. Building in the state government's South Complex off St. Francis Drive.

"The second guy came walking up across this fence towards me," Schwenn said. "I saw him bleeding. ... I had my partner go get my shirt from my truck to kind of help him. [The friend] went and got it and started taking care of him. He gradually lost consciousness, and then the police came."

The man was bleeding heavily from what looked like a bullet wound on his left side, Schwenn said.

He said he was unfazed by the experience.

"I used to work at the ER at UNM, so gunshot wounds aren't that big of a deal," he said. "I was just trying to get a visual of the guy and the car and call 911 at the same time."

Augusta Meyers, a spokeswoman for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the state's Rail Runner Express commuter train, said there were no trains at the South Capitol station at the time of the shooting.

The closest train was located at the Santa Fe Depot in the Railyard.

On Monday, Meyers said the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident that, thankfully, did not originate on the train or have anything to do with the train itself."

Data from the Santa Fe Police Department shows higher numbers of homicides in the most of the past five years compared to previous years.

The five deaths so far this year could indicate a continuing trend of rising violence.

From 2012-16, there were three or fewer homicides each year, the data shows; 2017 saw six homicides, while there were five in 2018 and seven in 2019.

There were just three homicides in the city in 2020, which Tapia called an outlier, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One homicide is too many, he said.

"Any time there is a homicide, it's concerning," Tapia said. "And we want to address that all of these homicides have been isolated — it's not random acts."

There is no clear answer for what appears to be rising violence in the city, he said. "With homicides, it's very difficult to predict a trend or identify a trend because these homicides aren't connected."

Still, the apparent trend prompted the start of the department's Violence Impact Team, a collaboration between the agency's criminal investigation and patrol units, in March.

The Violence Impact Team is tasked with following tips on violent crimes, gathering intelligence on gang-affiliated activities and investigating community concerns.

"What we're doing is — because previous to this we were already at four homicides — that's why we wanted to make a proactive effort by putting together our Violence Impact Team," Tapia said. "So we can eliminate, prevent or deter violent crime."

Santa Fe police have made arrests in three of the homicides that have occurred this year but have yet to name a suspect in the February death of Arthur Loretto, whose body was found in a room at the GreenTree Inn on Cerrillos Road.

They also are continuing to search for suspects in Monday's shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.

Recommended Stories

  • CVC Offers About $21 Billion in Toshiba Buyout Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has offered about 5,000 yen per share to buy out Toshiba Corp., according to an executive at the Japanese conglomerate.Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.An offer of 5,000 yen would represent a 31% premium to Toshiba’s closing price on Tuesday, before news of the bid emerged. CVC’s proposal doesn’t currently include any other funds, the executive said.Toshiba hasn’t yet discussed CVC’s offer with Effissimo Capital Management, the Singapore-based fund that ranks as its biggest shareholder, the executive said.The Japanese company confirmed earlier Wednesday that it had received a preliminary offer from CVC, without revealing the level of the bid. Toshiba said it will carefully assess the proposal and make further disclosures when necessary. The company’s shares surged 18%, the daily limit, in Tokyo on the news.CVC’s offer, which sets the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years, comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with context from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • French winemakers set candles and straw ablaze to save vines from frost

    French winemakers have lit candles and burned bales of straw to try to protect their vineyards from sharp spring frosts, with the forecast of more cold nights this week raising fears of serious damage and lost production. Temperatures plunged as low as -5°C overnight in wine regions including Chablis, in Burgundy, and Bordeaux, which could hurt shoots already well-developed because of earlier mild weather. Winemaker Laurent Pinson said he had put between 300 and 600 large candles - burning cans of paraffin - across many of his 14 hectares of vines.

  • Cuomo Sees Blow From N.Y. Tax-Hike Plan Offset by SALT Cap Repeal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expects the tax increases in his state budget deal to be offset by a repeal of the federal cap on state and local tax deductions.Cuomo said he has spoken to New York’s congressional representatives and President Joseph Biden, and “fully” expects a SALT repeal. When that happens, net taxes will be 37% lower, the third-term governor said Wednesday during a press briefing.“When you talk about this tax package you cannot talk about it without anticipating a SALT repeal,” he said. “When SALT is repealed, the taxes will be going down.”It remains unclear if the SALT cap will be repealed. The $10,000 cap is a prime focus for Democrats in Congress, who have said they won’t support Biden’s tax increases to fund his infrastructure proposal unless the plan includes a repeal of the cap. Representatives from high-cost states, including New York and New Jersey, have said the restrictions on the tax break -- enacted by former Republican President Donald Trump -- have caused their residents to pay more in taxes.Cuomo, a Democrat, announced an overdue $212 billion budget agreement on Tuesday, caving to state lawmakers’ long-held demands to raise taxes on the wealthy and boost spending. The deal will increase taxes for millionaires, raising income-tax rates for single filers reporting over $1.1 million, and joint filers reporting more than $2.2 million, to 9.65% from 8.82%.The deal also will create two new tax brackets. Those making $5 million or more would be taxed at 10.3%, and those earning over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027. The budget agreement also raises the corporate franchise tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% for three years. Increases in the capital gains and estate tax didn’t make it into the budget.“The feeling was that those taxes would do damage to the state and actually cost the state more money than we would raise,” Cuomo said Wednesday.Late DealThe budget is normally due ahead of the start of the state’s fiscal year on April 1. Cuomo has long prized on-time budgets as a sign of a functioning government, a change from previous governors that let negotiations languish into the summer. He even tied lawmakers salaries to the budget’s passing, calling the inability to pass an on-time spending plan in 2016 “a failure of performance.”The embattled governor is facing multiple investigations into sexual harassment claims, a federal probe over his handling of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, and calls to resign by dozens of members of his own party who say his scandals have become a distraction in Albany. He’s also contending with a super-majority in both houses, where the progressive arm of his party has been emboldened by his foibles.This time around, the budget negotiations revealed a weakened hand for a three-term governor who typically wields an inordinate amount of power and uses the spending document as a mechanism to push through signature policies.Cuomo has said that negotiations conducted via video conference, rather than in person, slowed down the process and that writing budget proposals before Biden’s federal stimulus package was passed created added uncertainty.As the state assembly began an impeachment inquiry last month into Cuomo and his administration, the governor began holding a series of televised appearances at Covid vaccination sites to highlight what he called a race to crush Covid with the state’s vaccine push. These staged appearances have been closed to the media, citing Covid concerns, but filled with political supporters, Black clergy, local politicians, and health officials who use the occasions to praise the governor and his leadership. During other calls with reporters, the governor has refused to answer questions about the sexual-harassment allegations until an investigation under the state Attorney General Letitia James is completed.But while Cuomo has tried to project an image that he’s governing as usual, the budget revealed cracks in his armor. The biggest sign of a diminished hand comes in the budget agreement’s tax hikes on the rich, which Cuomo had long derided as a deterrent to business leaders who bring revenue to the state.“There’s no doubt in my mind that the governor’s problems had an influence on the budget process,” said state Senator Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat. “He was distracted at times when the news cycle wasn’t operating in his favor.”Still, Cuomo managed to prevail in several negotiations with legislative leaders. Most notably, Cuomo knocked out an attempt by progressive lawmakers to end the preferential tax rate on capital gains, and he won a $1.3 billion appropriation of capital funds for a Penn Station expansion project that city officials have opposed, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as a land grab by developers without local oversight.“The governor has an extraordinary advantage in budget negotiations,” said state Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. “For whatever reason, this project was so important to him that he apparently insisted upon it for the process to move forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kelly Clarkson reveals 1 song she's afraid to cover: 'The biggest song of all time'

    The singer admitted that she's nervous to sing one song from another hit artist.

  • Ready to travel outside the US? Passport renewal backlog could delay you for months

    Processing times have slowed significantly since the pandemic.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • How the Hurricanes inched closer to the first-place Florida Panthers

    Staal scores twice each as the Canes beat the NHL Central Division leaders in the first of a two-game set at PNC Arena.

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • U.S. begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

    Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the U.S. after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic which has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • Biden Plan Will Raise Taxes on the Middle Class

    President Biden’s promise to raise taxes only on the richest Americans cannot possibly be upheld if he is successful with the centerpiece of his tax plan. That, of course, is to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed during the Trump administration. The primary effect of the TCJA was to reduce taxes for Americans in the bottom 80 percent of the income distribution. Put another way, the top 20 percent of earners were the only ones who did not get a tax cut under the TCJA. Americans earning between about $40,000 and $80,000 per year benefited most from the TCJA, and millions of others at the lowest income levels were taken off the tax rolls altogether. President Biden, along with House and Senate Democrats, have pledged to reverse all that. For example, the president vows to eliminate the so-called “stepped-up basis” rule for inherited property. The president refers to this as a “loophole” that allows the rich to game the system. It is no loophole. In fact, it is a specific rule of law under Internal Revenue Code §1014. This law was not a part of the TCJA. It has been on the books since 1954 but is only now under attack by Democrats looking for ways to take more of your money. Here’s how it works. Suppose your parents own a home worth $200,000. They purchased the home decades ago for, say, $50,000. If they gift the home to you prior to their passing, your basis in the home is the same as theirs: $50,000. That means if you sell the home for its current value of $200,000, you must pay capital gains tax on the profit of $150,000 — the difference between basis and sale price. By contrast, if you inherit the home after their death, your basis is equal to the fair market value of the property as of the date of death — in this example, $200,000. See: Code §1014(a)(1). Now if you sell the property for $200,000, there is no capital-gains tax because there’s no gain (sale price minus basis equals gain). This is what we refer to as “stepped-up basis.” And the rule absolutely does not apply only to “rich people.” The operation of Code §1014 is not controlled by one’s annual income, the value of the inherited asset, or the total value of one’s estate. It applies across the board. Every American taxpayer enjoys the benefit of stepped-up basis on inherited property. If Code §1014 were repealed in its entirety, all inherited property would be taxed on sale at the capital-gains rate. In general, the gain would be calculated on the difference between the sale price and the price at which the deceased person paid for it (plus any capital improvements that add to the cost basis). To go back to your parents’ home, if they paid $50,000 for it, and you sold it for $200,000 after their death, that $150,000 would be subject to tax. And that example might not be as extreme as it seems. It’s not unlikely that your parents would have held on to their last home for many years. One consolation, however, is that the White House appears to be contemplating exempting the first $1 million in unrealized gains from these new rules, a limit which, if left unchanged, will likely be eroded by inflation over the years, if not outright reduced or eliminated. Moreover, you can expect the tax bill to be calculated at a much higher rate than those currently in effect. According to Gallup, as of 2017, 82 percent of Americans over age 65 own their own homes. That is the highest rate of homeownership for any age group. When these people die, their property passes to their heirs. If President Biden and the Democrats have their way, the coming years will see an increased transfer of wealth — not from parents to children (as it should be) — but from parents to the federal government. For now, there may be a way for those affected by these proposed changes to reduce the impact of the law, by (to oversimplify) selling a primary residence eligible for capital-gains-tax relief on its sale, but then how many elderly people are going to want to go through the disruption of selling their homes at a late stage in their lives? And of course, to the extent that there are ways to reduce the impact of the step-up rules, we cannot be sure that they will endure, considering how desperate the federal government will be for money in light of the multi-trillion-dollar spending spree it’s been on for the past year. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the estate tax, too. In 2021, estates valued under $11.7 million are not subject to the estate tax. But if President Biden has his way, that threshold will be cut to $3.5 million, and the rate of tax increased to 45 percent (from 40 percent). Considering that as recently as 2001 the threshold was just $675,000, it’s not difficult to foresee this tax hitting middle-income Americans. So much for tax hikes on “only the rich.” Author’s Note: Any tax strategy depends upon the totality of your own circumstances. Before engaging in any tax strategy, you should first consult competent advisors to whom you make full disclosure of all the relevant facts and circumstances of your case.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher

  • Sharon Osbourne shared texts showing her apologizing to Sheryl Underwood, who said they hadn't spoken

    The texts are dated March 12, 15, and 18 and show Osbourne apologizing for their heated exchange on "The Talk," which Osbourne has now left.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star, but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was very different for the man who operated it.

  • NFL: Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

    Twenty-two women have come forward and filed lawsuits against Watson, 25, who is also being investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing". Massage therapist Ashley Solis, the woman who filed the first lawsuit alleging sexual assault by Watson, disclosed her identity and said on Tuesday she has since experienced anxiety, depression and panic attacks.