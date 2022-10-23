Santa Fe man accused in 5 burglaries

Oct. 23—A Santa Fe man was accused of five burglaries that occurred in August and September at various businesses around the city.

Michael Roibal, 29, faces 16 felony counts, including burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. Roibal has pending charges from past alleged burglaries in April and June.

Roibal is accused of breaking into Pueblo Latino Market, Oasis Aquatics, Beck and Bulow, Paper Dosa and Tullivers Pet Food Emporium between Aug. 29 and Sept. 9 and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and goods. Santa Fe Police arrested Roibal on Sept. 15 on "multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest," according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 14.

Santa Fe Police Officer Cyle Drury, wrote in the criminal complaint that review of surveillance footage from multiple stores showed the burglary suspect wearing a black New York Giants hat and carrying a black Hurley backpack, as well as other identifying factors that tied Roibal to the incidents.

Roibal denied having any involvement in the burglaries, according to the complaint.