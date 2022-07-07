Santa Fe man accused of exposing himself, shoplifting beer at grocery store

Jul. 7—A Santa Fe man was arrested Monday on suspicion of exposing his genitals to people — including children — in the parking lot of the Albertsons supermarket on Zafarano Drive after attempting to steal a pack of beer.

Carlos Rene-Dubon, 43, was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure, as well as counts of battery, shoplifting items worth $250 or less and battery on a peace officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about an intoxicated man who was taking off his clothes and exposing himself in public.

An Albertsons manager told officers Rene-Dubon had attempted to steal a 12-pack of Corona, punched the manager in the face and then ran out to the parking lot and began removing his clothes, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Rene-Dubon got into an altercation with officers, trying to head butt and kick them, as he was arrested.

Jail records show he was booked in the Santa Fe County jail Monday evening.

Last month, police arrested Lawrence Garcia, 52, who was accused of exposing his genitals to a minor near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road.

Garcia was booked in the Santa Fe County jail June 17 and was released June 21 on a $2,500 bond.