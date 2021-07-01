Santa Fe man accused of kidnapping, assault to undergo competency evaluation

Jul. 1—Preliminary hearings for 33-year-old David Trinidad of Santa Fe were put on hold until a competency evaluation is completed.

Trinidad was charged in May with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after his girlfriend said he forcibly took her from her friend's house and assaulted her over an argument the two were having.

In June, he was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with another attack on the same woman. Later that month, he was charged with false imprisonment, assault and battery after an alleged third attack.