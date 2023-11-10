Santa Fe man accused of molesting preteen girl

Nov. 9—A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

David Escobar-Melgar, 37, faces two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He is being held in the county jail.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit the results of a sexual assault nurse examination performed on the girl "did not deviate from disclosures made during a forensic interview" and established probable cause for the charges and arrest.

Two women were granted domestic violence protective orders against Escobar-Melgar in September after filing petitions accusing him of similar behavior.

One woman alleges in her petition he had sexual contact with her 10 years ago, when she was a minor. The second petition refers to the allegations tied to this week's charges.

State District Judge Sylvia Lamar granted the protective orders.