Santa Fe man accused in shooting released after injured person, witness fail to appear at hearing

Oct. 11—A 36-year-old Santa Fe man accused of shooting a teenager in the thigh last month was released from jail Wednesday after the injured person and a key witness failed to show up to a preliminary detention hearing.

District Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed the case against Ramon Jesus Ramirez Jr. without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile it.

Prosecutors had charged Ramirez with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and three counts of child abuse, saying he fired a handgun into a car with four occupants.

While the state subpoenaed the juvenile witness through his mother, the injured person's "custodial situation is not stable, and the state was not able to subpoena that person," prosecutor Shelby Bradley told the judge.

"The state is not prepared to proceed today," Bradley said. "The state would have to concede that it cannot establish [a burden of proof] and that this matter should be dismissed without prejudice at this point."

Nathan Lederman, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, wrote in an email the state will refile the case if it can secure the cooperation of witnesses.

"But we cannot move forward without their cooperation," he wrote.

Ramirez, who appeared virtually after testing positive for COVID-19, made the sign of the cross and covered his masked face with his hands after the judge said he expected him to be released from custody Wednesday evening.

