Santa Fe man accused of strangling family member

Sep. 16—A Santa Fe man was arrested Thursday after being accused of strangling an elderly family member the day before.

Jeremiah Mayer, 40, has been charged with aggravated battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies was dispatched to a residence on Yucca Way on Wednesday afternoon when a 71-year-old woman called to report she had been strangled by a family member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. When a deputy arrived, the victim told law enforcement Mayer had two "meltdowns" Wednesday, including the physical altercation.

According to the affidavit, the deputy observed the woman to be frail and stated she was in a wheelchair and could not move her legs.

She told the deputy Mayer had his first episode at about 10 a.m. Wednesday but did not come near her. However, at about 2 p.m., she said Mayer "dashed" at her and put his hands around her neck for about 10 to 15 seconds, according to the affidavit.

Mayer's ex-wife was present during the incident in the family's living room.

When she heard Mayer and the victim arguing in the kitchen, the affidavit states she began to audio record the altercation on her cellphone.

Her phone was later seized as evidence by the sheriff's deputy, according to the affidavit.

"I listened to the video recording that [Mayer's ex-wife] had on her cell phone," the deputy wrote. "I heard vulgar, belittling and threatening statements by the male who was identified as Jeremiah."

Several of Mayer's statements during the altercation, including multiple threats to kill the victim, are included in the affidavit.

As the incident became violent, Mayer's ex-wife went into the kitchen to intervene. According to the affidavit, she placed herself between Mayer and the victim before he left the house.

The responding deputy observed the victim had a small, red scratch on the side of her neck and slight redness in both her eyes, the affidavit says. The woman said she was scared for her life during the altercation but did not lose consciousness.

Mayer was arrested by warrant agents from the sheriff's office Thursday morning after they received a tip regarding his whereabouts, said sheriff's spokesman Juan Ríos. County jail records show Mayer was booked into the facility at 11:24 a.m. Thursday.