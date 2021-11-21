Santa Fe man acquitted in second rape trial

Nov. 20—A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 5 1/2 hours Thursday before finding 25-year-old Maury Elliot not guilty of three rape counts.

Elliot also had faced one count each of battery and kidnapping in a case accusing him of raping a woman he had met at a downtown bar in early 2020. The kidnapping count was dismissed before his trial this week following his attorney's argument that his accuser — a 29-year-old Albuquerque woman — arranged and paid for an Uber ride that took both of them from a bar to his apartment, where she alleged the assault occurred.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled during the trial there wasn't enough evidence to support a charge of battery, which was based on the woman's allegation he had kissed her against her will.

It was Elliot's second trial this year on rape charges. He was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in July in a case accusing him of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in October 2019. He hasn't been sentenced but could face just over a decade in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed a third case against him involving allegations he raped a 17-year-old girl. That case could be refiled following further investigation.

In each of the three cases, the accuser said she believed Elliot had drugged her.

The accuser in this week's trial told police she met Elliot downtown. After the two had been drinking together, she felt "fuzzy" and out of control and used a ride-hailing app to call a car to take him home, she said.

She intended to walk to her downtown hotel, where she was staying with a friend, the woman said, but, for reasons she couldn't explain, she instead got into the car and accompanied Elliot to his apartment.

She testified he tried to kiss her against her will and then raped her while she lay "frozen" on his bed, unable to move.

Public defender Jennifer Burrill said Friday jurors seemed to have picked up on discrepancies between the testimony of Elliot's accuser and that of her friend, who also took the stand this week.

The accuser testified she and her friend had gone to Elliot's apartment the next morning to retrieve her purse and that he had "smirked" at them. But her friend told the court they never saw him that morning. While the accuser wanted to go get something she'd left behind, the friend said, she decided it was a bad idea, and they went to the police department instead.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email Friday, "We are disappointed in the jury's decision but we respect it. However, we are glad that he is already a convicted sex offender from a previous trial and is pending sentencing. We want to thank the brave victims from both trials. Because of their bravery, he is facing many years in prison and registering for life as a sex offender."

Asked if she intended to refile the third case against Elliot — whose name is spelled Elliott in some court documents — Carmack-Altwies wrote: "At this time, no. But we may."