Santa Fe man arrested after 7-car hit-and-run crash

Dec. 24—A Santa Fe man was arrested Friday night and charged with several counts after he was suspected of causing a seven-car hit-and-run crash on Cerrillos Road while "racing and weaving through traffic," and running a red light.

Irving Valverde, 27, was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, battery, assault on a police officer, reckless driving, failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of a crash, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday evening.

Charging documents detailing the incident were not publicly available on the New Mexico court system's online records site over the holiday weekend.

Police used two stun guns and multiple beanbag rounds before arresting Valverde, who is accused of wielding a kitchen knife, the news release said.

Santa Fe police arrived at Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive about 7 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a multiple-car crash.

A witness told emergency dispatchers "a vehicle had hit numerous vehicles on Cerrillos Road while racing and weaving through traffic, before running a red light and causing the crash," the release stated.

Police reported no injuries from the crash but said debris blocked northbound lanes on Cerrillos Road.

Witnesses told police the person responsible for the crash had left the area.

Police said in the news release investigators identified Valverde as a suspect and spoke with his family to determine his whereabouts.

They found him around 8:30 p.m. while responding to a report of domestic violence at his home in an apartment complex on Hopewell Street, the release said. A family member who had confronted Valverde about the hit-and-run crash accused the suspect of physically attacking them.

After officers arrived at the apartment complex, Valverde came out of his home armed with a kitchen knife, police said in the news release.

"Officers told Mr. Valverde several times to drop the knife and speak with them about the incident, but he continuously refused their instructions as he walked through the parking lot of the apartment complex," the release said.

Valverde threw a rock at an officer, prompting police to strike him with two stun guns; both were ineffective, the release said.

Valverde began walking away, toward 3rd Street, according to the news release, and ignored officer's commands to drop the knife. As he turned and began walking back toward the officers, one of them fired four beanbag rounds, striking him. Valverde then threw the kitchen knife at the officer, the release said.

He tried to escape by climbing over a fence to a residence, but officers found him there and took him into custody "without further incident," according to the release.

An online search of New Mexico court records shows Valverde has no criminal history in the state but has faced three traffic violations, including speeding, between 2018 and 2022. All three cases were dismissed.

As of Sunday afternoon, he was still being held in the county jail, according to online jail records.

Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.