Santa Fe man arrested on accusations of robbing Allsup's store for $6,400

Jun. 7—A Santa Fe man believed to be a former employee of an Allsup's on Airport Road was arrested Saturday after he was accused of using a BB gun stock to strike a clerk at the store before fleeing with over $6,400 in cash.

Isaac Douglas, 60, faces charges of robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according

to a criminal complaint filed Monday at the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe police arrived at the Allsup's Saturday after receiving reports of a robbery by a man wearing a red hoodie and mask who also attacked the clerk with a "black tube," the criminal complaint said.

The clerk told police she was stocking shelves before heading to the station's back office when she was hit in the back of the head. She turned around to see a man in a red shirt and a face mask.

She was struck again in the forehead multiple times and fell to the ground, she told police, adding the man ordered her to open the door of the backroom. After he entered the room, she closed the door and locked it, she said.

She left when the man began pounding on the door in an effort to destroy it, and when she returned, she saw him standing near the alcohol section of the store, according to the complaint. He left when she told him police were on the way.

Surveillance video showed a man believed to be Douglas entering the store, striking the clerk and breaking down the door to the backroom after he was locked inside, the complaint said.

He was later shown in the footage tossing a black item, determined to be a BB gun rifle stock, outside the store, according to the complaint. A minute later, he returned to the store wearing different clothing.

Officers found Douglas on Plum Drive. He told them he had gone to the store around 7:10 a.m. to buy cigarettes and then smoked a cigarette along the east side of the building. About 10 minutes later, he said, he returned to buy alcohol and saw the clerk with blood on her face.

He was taken to Santa Fe police headquarters, where officers were told the store's security camera caught a glimpse of facial hair matching Douglas' sticking out from under the robber's face mask.

Douglas is scheduled to have his first appearance in court on Tuesday.