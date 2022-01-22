Santa Fe man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Jan. 21—Local law enforcement officials made another drug trafficking arrest during the past week.

Santa Fe County deputies arrested Andrew Orosco, 42, after he was found with nearly 1,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl, one ounce of suspected crack cocaine and one ounce of suspected cocaine in his home Wednesday, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

He was charged with three counts of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two pounds of suspected marijuana, seven digital scales, small jewelry bags, a shotgun, a handgun and a tactical vest also were found in Orosco's home, which is located within city limits, according to the statement.

Orosco was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Fe County jail. He was released Thursday on court-issued conditions of release.

The Santa Fe man was convicted of trafficking cocaine in 1997, according to court records.