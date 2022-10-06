Santa Fe man arrested in Española accused of fleeing police, drug possession

Oct. 6—A Santa Fe man has been charged with four fourth-degree felonies, including receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Española police Officer Cody Martinez wrote in a criminal complaint Gregorio Trujillo, 33, was driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt that had been reported stolen Monday in Española.

Martinez was alerted Tuesday the stolen vehicle had entered city limits, he wrote, and found it parked on Calle del Rio. He began to pursue Trujillo, he wrote, and the Cobalt began to smoke after it was driven over speed bumps on Railroad Avenue at a high rate of speed.

"I drove parallel to the vehicle and saw a male driving, later identified as Gregorio Trujillo," Martinez wrote. "I brandished my department issued sidearm and aimed it at the driver and gave commands to stop the vehicle."

After arresting Trujillo, Martinez wrote, he found 58 fentanyl pills and heroin in the vehicle.