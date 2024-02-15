Santa Fe man arrested on rape charge

Feb. 14—Prosecutors have moved to keep a Santa Fe man recently accused of rape behind bars until his trial.

Miguel Prada, 23, faces charges of second-degree rape and false imprisonment after a woman alleged she awoke to Prada sexually assaulting her early Monday morning at a home in Santa Fe, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Prada was arrested Monday and booked into the Santa Fe County jail. Prosecutors on Wednesday requested a court order for Prada to be held in jail pending a trial.

In their request for pretrial detention, prosecutors cited a prior domestic violence complaint filed against Prada in the First Judicial District Court in 2018, alleging he had sexually assaulted another woman. The case resulted in a two-year restraining order against Prada, according to prosecutors' motion.

The accuser in the Feb. 12 incident said she left with another person immediately after the assault to file a report with Santa Fe County deputies, a detective wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman underwent a sexual assault nurse examination, the detective wrote, and the witness who accompanied her has confirmed "ancillary facts" surrounding the timeline of the incident.