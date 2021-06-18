Santa Fe man arrested at San Isidro Apartments

Jun. 18—A second violent incident this week at San Isidro Apartments led to the arrest Tuesday evening of a Santa Fe man with three outstanding warrants.

Santa Fe police received a call from a relative of David Trinidad, 33, who alerted them of his location at the Lowe's Home Improvement store nearby and said he was wanted on several charges alleging violence against an ex-girlfriend.

When officers arrived at Lowe's, Trinidad attempted to flee on foot, court records say. After he entered the San Isidro Apartments parking lot, one officer fired a 40 mm rubber bullet at him.

Trinidad turned and said "shoot me" to officers before being shot with a stun gun and taken into custody, according to state prosecutors' motion asking the court to order Trinidad held without bond until trial.

Before he was taken to the Santa Fe County jail, Trinidad underwent a medical examination at a local hospital, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.

Court records show Trinidad faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary in three incidents since May 8 involving his ex-girlfriend. He also faces a new charge of resisting arrest.

Trinidad's dramatic arrest in the parking lot at San Isidro Apartments came several hours after a man was shot in the leg there during an altercation over a moving van.

Marco Aguirre-Trujillo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a count of aggravated battery. He is accused of shooting a man who was moving into a unit at the complex with his girlfriend around 2:15 a.m., Joye said.

Joye said Aguirre-Trujillo had been driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, but the couple's moving van was in his way. He began to argue with them and then fired a gun, the deputy chief added.

Police arrested Aguirre-Trujillo hours later at Talavera Apartment Homes on South Meadows Road.

He also is accused of threatening a woman and young child in a vehicle on San Ignacio Road just after midnight Tuesday.