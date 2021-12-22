Santa Fe man arrested on suspicion of stealing $200,000 in jewelry

Dec. 22—A Santa Fe man was arrested after police say he attempted to steal over $200,000 worth of jewelry from the Momeni Gallery off Old Santa Fe Trail early Monday morning.

Police responded to the gallery around 3:15 a.m. after receiving notice that an alarm had been triggered. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Edgar Guzman standing in the gallery's courtyard holding a black backpack and a large, bayonet-style knife, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Investigators learned Guzman had placed more than 100 Southwestern-style jewelry items in the backpack, along with cash and coins, the affidavit said. When questioned, Guzman initially said he just took the backpack. Store employees estimated between the cash and jewelry, $236,892 worth of items had been taken.

It was the second night in a row Guzman had visited the downtown gallery.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to breaking into the gallery the night before at about the same time and stealing a few items, which he later admitted to selling on the Plaza for around $300.

Guzman was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Fe County jail. He had three outstanding bench warrants for his arrest.