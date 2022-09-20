Santa Fe man charged with aggravated DWI following I-25 crash

Sep. 20—A Santa Fe man was arrested Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained child in his minivan and intentionally rear-ending a pickup.

Joseph Anaya is facing one felony count and four misdemeanors stemming from the incident: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated DWI, driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an unrestrained child in his vehicle.

Anaya was booked into the Santa Fe County jail late Sunday night.

A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says the pickup's occupants told New Mexico State Police that Anaya had rear-ended their white Dodge Ram on purpose and then got out of his minivan and pulled the driver out of the truck.

Anaya attacked the driver on the side of the road, the witnesses said, and only stopped when he saw Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies approaching, according to the complaint.

Anaya tried to flee the scene in his minivan, witnesses told police, but he couldn't because of the extensive damage to his vehicle, so he grabbed his son and left the scene on foot.

Anaya told state police the incident began while he was pumping gas at a Speedway gas station in Sandoval County. He saw a vehicle "just driving around the gas station," the complaint says. After he got back on the highway, the white truck started tailgating his blue Mercury minivan, he said, adding the driver tried to push him off the road.

The truck then drove up near him and the driver signaled for him to pull over along the shoulder, Anaya said. He told police he collided with the truck while pulling over because the truck "slammed on the brake" while he was looking back at his son.

Anaya told officers he walked up to the pickup to confront the driver and admitted to getting into a physical fight with the man, according to the complaint. He told police he left with his son because he had post-traumatic stress disorder from previous encounters with law enforcement.

The complaint says Anaya smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes. He told officers he drank two beers about 45 minutes before the interview. He refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested, the complaint says.

It notes officers found a 12-pack beer carton inside his minivan and discovered six bottles were missing. A strong smell of alcohol was detected inside the minivan, the complaint says, and there was no space in the vehicle to properly secure his child's car seat.