Santa Fe man charged in August attack near Plaza

Dec. 21—A Santa Fe man has been charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment, along with conspiracy to commit those crimes, in an August attack near the Plaza.

Santa Fe police filed the charges Thursday against Santiago Randolph, 19, who has been held at Santa Fe County jail since Nov. 1, when he was booked on other charges.

Police allege Randolph led a group in an attack Aug. 3 on another young man on Lincoln Avenue. A statement of probable cause an investigator filed in court Thursday alleges the group threw the man to the ground and punched and kicked him.

Investigators allege video of the attack was sent to an Instagram account belonging to Randolph, who also is known by the nickname "Baggin Saints," according to the statement.

Police obtained a search warrant for Randolph's account while investigating other crimes, the statement says.

Randolph also faces felony charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied building stemming from an October incident. A trial is scheduled to begin for that case in August.