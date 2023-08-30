Santa Fe man charged with battery after incident at Municipal Recreation Complex

Aug. 29—A Santa Fe man has been charged with aggravated battery after a weekend incident near the Municipal Recreation Complex that left another man with a deep cut on his face.

City police arrested Francisco Javier Gutierrez Orona, 33, early Monday morning and charged him with aggravated battery.

The victim told police he hit Gutierrez Orona on Sunday night, knocking him down, after the latter was "running his mouth," according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. They had played in the same baseball league for years, one witness told police.

The victim told police he was leaving, driving on a dirt road, when one of Gutierrez Orona's brothers "stopped him," the complaint states. The victim said he then was pulled from his vehicle, adding Gutierrez Orona and his family members threw him to the ground and began beating him, according to the complaint.

After bystanders broke up the fight, the man noticed a deep cut "from his left ear down to his lower chin," the complaint states. Police arrived and found the victim at "the back fields," it said.

Witnesses gave police the identities of those who had been involved, including Gutierrez Orona and some of his family members, the complaint states.

Police arrested Gutierrez Orona outside his residence after finding a knife and a gun in his vehicle as well as blood stains, the complaint states.