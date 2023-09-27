Santa Fe man charged in civil rights violations waives preliminary hearing

Santa Fe man Daniel Lane Walls, 38, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his second appearance in Maury County General Sessions Court, after being charged with multiple civil rights violations.

Walls was charged in July for allegedly placing racially charged flyers on the marquees of three predominantly Black churches in Columbia as well as businesses.

Maury County General Sessions Court Judge Bobby Sands presided over the session with Travis B. Jones Public Defender, 22nd District, representing Walls.

Walls met with Jones in a separate meeting room before facing Sands in his decision to waive the preliminary hearing.

The charges will now be heard by a grand jury, which will determine probable cause and whether to indict Walls.

During his first court appearance on Aug. 14 in General Sessions Court, Walls plead not guilty.

Walls faces four counts of Civil Rights Intimidation under Tennessee Code Annotated TCA 39-17-309, in addition to the charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism.

He was arrested in Spring Hill at his former workplace on July 13 a few days after a pastor at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church was alerted to the flyer at the church, peppered with racial and ethnic slurs with the additional message of "Be Warned."

On July 12, community members, county and city elected officials, state representatives and Columbia Police Chief Jeremy Alsup attended a prayer service at the church to address the issue and perceived threats in the predominantly black neighborhood.

The flyers were also placed at surrounding businesses, including the Muletown Pizza food truck parked off James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia. A nearby surveillance camera captured footage, showing a male placing the flyer on the food truck while a white car awaited, released by the Columbia Police Department on social media when searching for those responsible.

A 17 year old was also previously arrested related to the incident, though information has not been released due to the person being a minor.

Bond was previously set at $43,000, which was posted by Walls' first court appearance last month.

Kerri Bartlett is editor of The Daily Herald.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Santa Fe man charged in civil rights violations waives preliminary hearing