Santa Fe man charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery

Jul. 7—A Santa Fe man was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping and other crimes after police said he attacked his girlfriend at a Santa Fe apartment complex.

Triston Enrico, 22, was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated battery against a household member and interfering with communications, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police were dispatched Friday to the Local 1896 apartment complex on Calle Lorca to conduct a welfare check after the victim's family had not heard from her for two days, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, the woman stated Enrico took her phone, would not let her leave the apartment and strangled her on multiple occasions.

The woman stated Enrico had been abusing her for multiple days, and police noted she had a difficult time breathing and had visible marks on her neck, according to the complaint.

Enrico was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Friday night and is being held without bond.

Court records show Enrico had previously been charged with aggravated battery against a household member among other charges for an incident in Crownpoint. According to court records, the charges were dismissed without prejudice after an essential witness failed to appear at a scheduled preliminary hearing. These charges can be refiled at a later date.

Enrico also was charged with battery in Santa Fe in May and has a pre-trial hearing set for July 21.