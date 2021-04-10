Santa Fe man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Apr. 10—A Santa Fe man was charged with sexual exploitation of children Friday after police linked him to multiple child pornography accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Steven Maize faces four counts of criminal solicitation to commit sexual exploitation of children and four counts of sexual exploitation of children between July 18, 2019, and Oct. 28, 2020, according to the complaint.

Santa Fe police found photos on Maize's Snapchat and Facebook accounts depicting images of girls who appeared to be as young as 4, the complaint stated.

Police arrived at Maize's home Thursday with a search warrant. He told police he had sent at least 20 images of child sexual abuse to one man and sent numerous images to other men as well, according to the complaint.

He said he had found the photos on Twitter and Reddit.

Maize was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.