Santa Fe man charged with shooting at truck driver

Apr. 22—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting out his car window toward a semitruck driver Wednesday on Interstate 25.

The truck driver told deputies he was driving southbound near the Cochiti exit on I-25 when a vehicle in front of him, believed to be driven by Albino Gandara, 42, of Santa Fe, began brake-checking him, according to an incident report provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Gandara then pulled next to him and flashed a handgun in his direction, the truck driver told deputies, causing him to slam on his breaks.

Gandara fired a single round in front of his truck, the driver said, according to the report.

Sandoval County sheriff's deputies later pulled over Gandara, conducted a search and found a handgun and holster, the report said.

Gandara initially said he was willing to talk to law enforcement, the report said, and told sheriff's deputies he was not involved in any "road rage" incident.

He told deputies he had been driving from Santa Fe to school in Albuquerque. He keeps a handgun in the back seat of his car in a gym bag when he travels, Gandara said, but he denied firing the gun that day.

After deputies asked to dust his hands for gunpowder residue, however, Gandara asked to speak to his father, an attorney, according to the report.

The truck driver later arrived and identified Gandara as the shooter, and he was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting from a motor vehicle. Jail records show he was still in custody Thursday.

Last year was the worst year for road rage shootings across the nation, according to a report released earlier this month by the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

The study found more than 500 people were injured or killed in about 730 road-rage incidents nationwide, a six-year high, with an average of about 44 people a month.

The study found monthly shootings more than doubled compared to 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico was one of the worst states in the nation for road rage shootings in 2021, with 19 injuries or deaths.