Santa Fe man charged with soliciting kids online

May 22—A Santa Fe man faces two felony charges of child solicitation after he was accused of exchanging nude photos online with out-of-state children.

Randy Mares, 30, was charged with two counts of child solicitation via electronic communication after an investigation into messages and photos he was suspected of exchanging with children in Ohio and Connecticut via Xbox video games and the messaging application Discord, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Microsoft reported concerns to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the complaint states, and the case was referred to Santa Fe police by out-of-state officers.

Mares is accused of messaging two minors between the ages of 13 and 16 in recent months and sharing nude photos of himself as well as soliciting photos from the alleged victims.

Police wrote in the complaint Mares admitted to soliciting videos and pictures from other children online as young as 12.