Santa Fe man charged in stabbing near Home Depot

Mar. 16—A Santa Fe man is accused in a stabbing attack earlier this month near Home Depot that severed another man's jugular vein and left him in critical condition.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office filed a statement of probable cause this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against Chester Gutierrez, 42, who faces charges of aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in the incident.

Deputies arrested Gutierrez on March 8 near the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.

He is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man multiple times around 6 p.m. March 4. The victim sustained puncture wounds in his neck, hands, arms and shoulder, the statement said. The injuries were so severe, the man needed emergency surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and could not speak for some time.

It is not clear whether the attack occurred on Home Depot property.

A sheriff's office report said deputies interviewed a man in a van parked in the rear lot of Home Depot who said a bloodied man had asked him for help. The injured man then ran toward the front of Home Depot.

Investigators followed a trail of blood from "stained clothes" at the scene to an open field, where they found what they believed to be the victim's jacket. Nearby was an encampment of tents where they encountered Gutierrez, who was described in the charging document as uncooperative and possibly intoxicated.

Gutierrez left the scene shortly after.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered Gutierrez had a previous record of arrests, including two charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He also was serving out a probation sentence.

The victim, who identified Gutierrez from a jail booking photo as the man who had stabbed him, told deputies he thought Gutierrez had once dated his sister and that he had seen the man around a local homeless shelter where he had stayed.

Gutierrez's probation officer told deputies he had seen Gutierrez discard a black knife before he was arrested. The officer retrieved the knife, which investigators believe was used in the stabbing, according to the court document.