Santa Fe man convicted of raping teen sentenced to 15 years

Apr. 14—A man found guilty of raping a teenage girl he befriended on the Santa Fe Plaza in 2019 will spend up to eight more years behind bars after a state district judge handed him a 15-year sentence this week.

A Santa Fe County jury convicted Maury Elliot, 26, in July on counts of rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for giving the girl alcohol and marijuana.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday sentenced Elliot to 15 years but suspended five of them, public defender Jennifer Burrill said.

Elliot already has spent more than two years in jail, she added, and will be given credit for that time. He faces at least five years on probation after his prison sentence.

Burrill said it seemed like a "pretty harsh sentence" for Elliot, especially because the state was unable to convict him on other charges.

He faced counts of rape in two other cases between September 2019 and January 2020 after he was accused by a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman. The District Attorney's Office dismissed the case involving the 17-year-old without prejudice for further investigation in April 2020, which means the charges could be refiled.

In November, a jury found Elliot not guilty of kidnapping and raping an Albuquerque woman.

In all three cases, the accusers said they believed Elliot had drugged them.

According to testimony provided during Elliot's trial in July, he and his friend Derrick Chavez met the 15-year-old girl on the Plaza in October 2019. About a week later, Chavez testified, the girl sneaked out to meet them. He and Elliot picked her up at a school near her home one night after 10 p.m., Chavez said.

The three of them drove around, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana provided by the men, before going to Elliot's apartment, according to testimony.

The girl testified that after she vomited several times, Elliot raped her as she faded in and out of consciousness and Chavez slept on the floor nearby.

Chavez had been charged with rape and other counts in the case, but court records show the District Attorney's Office dismissed the charges against him in December 2019 without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

According to online court documents, Ellington also ordered Elliott to register as a sex offender in Santa Fe County.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement Wednesday commending the teen girls and woman who came forward with allegations against Elliot.

"In this case a serial rapist will be held behind bars and be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life," she said in the statement. "I am proud of my attorneys who worked steadfastly on this case and persevered for the victims. I hope this sentencing creates a path to closure for the victims and their families."