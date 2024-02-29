Santa Fe man dies in crash near Los Alamos

Feb. 28—A 44-year-old Santa Fe man died following a crash near Los Alamos on Tuesday morning and two other people were hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on N.M. 501, also called West Jemez Road, between Los Alamos and N.M. 4, according to a news release from the Los Alamos Police Department. Police and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m.

All three crash victims were taken to the Los Alamos Medical Center, the news release states.

Los Alamos police Cmdr. Daniel Roberts said it appears one of the vehicles had crossed over into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision. The crash is under investigation, he added.

Roberts declined to provide the names of the deceased man and those who were injured.

The two survivors — a 33-year-old man from White Rock and a 22-year-old woman from White Rock — suffered severe injuries and remained in the hospital Wednesday, he said, but he did not have further information about their conditions.